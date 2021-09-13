FCS media poll: Montana holds at No. 4, Montana State drops to No. 13

Despite a 2-0 start to the season, including a win over a ranked FBS opponent, the Montana Grizzlies remained at No. 4 in the FCS weekly media poll and No. 5 in the weekly coaches poll. Meanwhile, Montana State (1-1) dropped from No. 11 to No. 13 in the media poll while staying at No. 13 in the coaches poll.

Montana defeated Western Illinois 42-7, while Montana State took down Drake 45-7 in Week 2.

In the Stats Perform FCS media poll, the Grizzlies tallied three first-place votes. Despite the win, Montana State dropped below Villanova (2-0) and then-No.16 Jacksonville State (who beat FBS Florida State). Other Big Sky Conference teams in the media poll include Eastern Washington at No. 7, Weber State at No. 9, and UC Davis at No. 14.

The Griz stayed at No. 5 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, just two points behind No. 4 North Dakota State, while Montana State stayed at No. 13. As for the rest of the Big Sky, EWU sits right behind the Griz at No. 6, Weber State is at No. 8, and UC Davis sits one place ahead of Montana State at No. 12.

Sam Houston (2-0) remains the top-ranked team in both polls.

The full polls can be found below.

Stats Perform FCS Media Top 25



School (Rec.) 1sts Pts 1 Sam Houston (2 - 0) 33 1214 2 South Dakota State (2 - 0) 9 1190 3 James Madison (2 - 0) 5 1158 4 Montana (2 - 0) 3 1110 5 North Dakota State (2 - 0) 1066 6 Delaware (2 - 0) 949 7 Eastern Washington (2 - 0) 889 8 Southern Illinois (1 - 1) 814 9 Weber State (1 - 1) 771 10 Jacksonville State (1 - 1) 751 11 North Dakota (1 - 1) 710 12 Villanova (2 - 0) 674 13 Montana State (1 - 1) 664 14 UC Davis (2 - 0) 661 15 Southeastern Louisiana (1 - 1) 511 16 ETSU (2 - 0) 497 17 Missouri State (1 - 1) 377 18 UNI (1 - 1) 364 19 Austin Peay (1 - 1) 336 20 Monmouth (1 - 1) 297 21 Richmond (2 - 0) 261 22 VMI (1 - 1) 146 23 New Hampshire (2 - 0) 127 24 Kennesaw State (1 - 1) 121 25 Central Arkansas (0 - 2) 105

AFCA Coaches Poll

