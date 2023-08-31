Ex-Montana State standouts Lance McCutcheon, Daniel Hardy signed to NFL practice squads

BOZEMAN — Two days after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams, former Montana State players Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy were signed to NFL practice squads.

McCutcheon, wide receiver from Bozeman, was signed by the Houston Texans and Hardy, a linebacker from Portland, Oregon, was picked up by the Chicago Bears. In 2022, Hardy was drafted by the Rams while McCutcheon was signed as an undrafted free agent.

#Texans placed Juice Scruggs (hamstring) and Cameron Johnston (calf) on IR, signed Michael Deiter to practice squad along with Dieter Eiselen and Lance McCutcheon, announced Mike Boone and Cory Littleton re-signings. Both signed identical deals they previously signed — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 31, 2023

McCutcheon played in 10 regular-season games last season with L.A., starting one, but did not catch a pass. In the first game of the Rams' 2023 preseason against the Chargers, McCutcheon became the team's all-time leader in preseason receiving yards with 287.

Hardy played in six games last year with the Rams after suffering a high ankle sprain in the 2022 preseason. Hardy was credited with making four tackles in the regular season.

McCutcheon and Hardy joined two others who made practice squads on Wednesday; ex-Bobcat Ty Okada and former Montana Grizzly Patrick O'Connell were signed to the Seahawks' practice squad.

The four join five players with Montana connections who made active rosters on Tuesday: Bozeman native and former Washington Huskies tight end Will Dissly (Seahawks), ex-Bobcats linebackers Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons) and Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos), as well as former Griz offensive lineman Dylan Cook (Pittsburgh Steelers) and UM receiver Samori Toure (Green Bay Packers).