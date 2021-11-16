Brawl of the Wild Throwback: Highlights from every game since 1986

MISSOULA — Tradition and reminiscing are two of the biggest elements during the Brawl of the Wild every year.

Looking back at close contests between Montana and Montana State bring a fun and unique dynamic to the rivalry game that show just how rich the tradition between the two schools has been over the years.

MTN once again dug into the archives to take back at some of those games between UM and MSU, starting with 1986. From "The Streak" when Montana won 16 straight games, to Montana State's more recent four-game winning streak against the Grizzlies, MTN has those and everything in between.

For a full look at highlights from every Brawl of the Wild from 1986 to 2019, check out the video above.