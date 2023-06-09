Bozeman native Camilla Noe receives All-America kudos at NCAA Championships for the Bobcats

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

AUSTIN, TX — Montana State distance standout Camila Noe battled high humidity and temperatures hovering around 80-degrees to finish 15th in the women’s 10,000-meters, earning Second Team All-America honors at the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas campus.

Noe, a Bozeman High product, established outstanding position from the start and stayed with the lead pack for the first half of the race.

A group of nine broke away at the 5K mark, as Noe and a handful of others fell back slightly but maintained a consistent pace.

Near the end of the race, Noe found herself running alone but in good rhythm to post a time of 34:06.64.

“Camila had an incredible race,” said MSU Dale Kennedy Director of Track and Field Lyle Weese. “She positioned herself so well and raced perfectly. It was a great effort. Camila had a good mindset going in and was really prepared mentally.

“Tonight’s race started an hour later than the men’s race and it was a little cooler, but the humidity was higher,” Weese said. “She did a great job in challenging conditions.”

Utah Valley’s Everlyn Kemboi won the 10K crown with a clocking of 32:39.08- a new facility record.

Utah’s Emily Venters finished runner-up as six runners from the Mountain region placed in the top 15.

“It was a strong and familiar field,” Weese said. “From cross country, Camila knows the talent a little bit, but she’s so good at focusing on herself, trusting herself and running hard and she did an excellent job fighting through any fatigue and pain keeping a good rhythm and holding her place to the finish.”

Montana State’s stay at the NCAA Championships concludes on Friday as Duncan Hamilton vies for a national championship in the 3,000-meter steeplechase final at 7:24 p.m. (MT).

