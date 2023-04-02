Bobcat women, Griz men take home team titles in track and field dual

MISSOULA — Montana and Montana State's men's and women's track and field teams braved the cold and a brief sequence of snow to compete in their annual dual on Saturday afternoon.

The teams split the team titles as the Bobcat women and Griz men emerged with the victories. The MSU women won by a score of 107.5-85.5 while Griz men edged out the Bobcats 97.5-93.5.

In the women's meet, the Bobcats picked up key wins in the 200 and 800 from Caroline Hawkes and Jada Zorn, respectively, with Hawkes edging out Montana's Mikenna Ells by .01 seconds to get the win.

Mya Dube won the 1,500-meter run for MSU while Camila Noe used a strong second half of her race in the 5,000 run to take the victory.

Hailey Coey was a two-time first-place finisher on Saturday for MSU with wins in the long and triple jump.

For the Grizzlies, Brooke Stayner picked up a pair of wins in the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Ells also picked up a win in the 400. Madi Arneson, who spent four years at MSU, took first in the discus for UM in her first season as a Grizzly.

On the men's side, it came down to the very end for Montana to seal it's first win since 2013 in the dual against MSU. Montana led by two points going into the 1,600-meter relay, and it was Paul Johnstone running anchor for the Griz who came from behind to just beat out MSU's relay team by .01 seconds to seal the win in the race and overall meet victory.

Cooper Hewett was victorious in the 100 and 200 for Montana while the Griz also got help in the field as Noah Ramirez won the shot put, Evan Todd picked up a victory in the javelin, Jason Upton won the long jump, Patrick Kremer took the top spot in the high jump and Carson Weeden was victorious in the pole vault.

MSU All-American Duncan Hamilton had a huge performance on Saturday with wins in the 1,500 and 5,000 runs as well as the 3,000 steeplechase. Matt Furdyk was also a winner in a pair of events for the Bobcats in the discus and the hammer throw.

For full results from Saturday's dual between UM and MSU, click here.