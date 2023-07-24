7 Bobcats, 5 Grizzlies tabbed for preseason All-Big Sky Conference team

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven players from Montana State and five from Montana were named to the preseason All-Big Sky Conference football team Monday during the league's media days at the Northern Question Resort and Casino.
The Montana State players named to the team are senior Derryk Snell at fullback, junior offensive linemen Rush Reimer and J.T. Reed, junior defensive linemen Sebastian Valdez and Brody Grebe, and junior long-snapper Tommy Sullivan. Senior quarterback Sean Chambers was selected at the all-purpose position.
The Montana players selected are senior offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes, senior defensive lineman Alex Gubner, senior linebacker Levi Janacaro, junior punt returner Junior Bergen and junior special teams player Trevin Gradney.
On Sunday, Idaho junior receiver Hayden Hatten and Weber State senior linebacker Winston Reid were named the league's preseason offensive and defensive MVPs.
Also on Monday, Montana State was picked to win the Big Sky in both the coaches and media preseason polls. Montana was tabbed sixth in the coaches poll and third in the media tally.
Following is the full all-conference list, selected by the media:
2023 Preseason All-Big Sky Conference Team
Offensive MVP: Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho
Defensive MVP: Winston Reid, LB, Weber State
Offensive Team
QB: Gevani McCoy, Idaho
RB: Anthony Woods, Idaho
RB: Marcus Fulcher, Sacramento State
FB: Derryk Snell, Montana State
WR: Hayden Hatten, Idaho
WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington
WR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho
TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
TE: Blake Gobel, Eastern Washington
OL: Noah Atagi, Weber State
OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana
OL: Rush Reimer, Montana State
OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
OL: J.T. Reed, Montana State
OL: Jake Parks, UC Davis
AP: Sean Chambers, Montana State
Defensive Team
DL: Alex Gubner, Montana
DL: Sebastian Valdez, Montana State
DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State
DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis
DL: Eloi Kwete, Northern Arizona
LB: Winston Reid, Weber State
LB: Armon Bailey, Sacramento State
LB: David Hoage, Northern Colorado
LB: Levi Janacaro, Montana
LB: David Meyer, Cal Poly
DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis
DB: Maxwell Anderson, Weber State
DB: Marcus Harris, Idaho
DB: Caleb Nelson, Sacramento State
DB: Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington
DB: Jordan Knapke, Northern Colorado
Special Teams
K: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho
P: Nick Kokich, Eastern Washington
KR: Abraham Williams, Weber State
PR: Junior Bergen, Montana
ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana
LS: Tommy Sullivan, Montana State