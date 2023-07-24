Idaho WR Hayden Hatten, Weber State LB Winston Reid named preseason Big Sky MVPs

SPOKANE, Wash. — Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten and Weber State linebacker Winston Reid were announced as the Big Sky Conference's preseason offensive and defensive MVPs on Sunday at the league's ongoing kickoff event at the Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Hatten, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound redshirt junior, led the Big Sky with 16 touchdown receptions last season, which set a new school record. A favorite target of quarterback Gevani McCoy, Hatten also led the league with 83 catches, 1,209 receiving yards and 109.9 yards per game.

A product of Scottsdale, Arizona, Hatten was first-team all-conference and a consensus first-team All-American in 2022, helping the Vandals reach the FCS playoffs.

Reid a 6-1, 230-pound senior from West Jordan, Utah, was a first-team all-conference pick last season. Reid ranked first in the Big Sky with 112 total tackles (8.6 per game) and tied for first in the league with five forced fumbles. Reid also had four sacks, one interception and a fumble recovery.

Reid, who helped the Wildcats reach the playoffs last year, comes into the 2023 season with 163 career tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks.

On Monday, the league will announce its preseason coaches and media polls, along with the preseason All-Big Sky team.