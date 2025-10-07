Israel marks second anniversary of October 7 attacks as ceasefire talks continue

Two years after Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages, thousands of Israelis gathered at memorial sites today to commemorate the victims of the October 7 attacks.

The somber anniversary comes as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue for a second day in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, offering a glimmer of hope for an end to what has become Israel's longest war.

At the Nova Music Festival site, where nearly 400 people died during the initial attack, mourners paid their respects as the nation grappled with the ongoing conflict that has defined the past two years.

RELATED STORY | Israeli and Hamas officials set to discuss US peace plan for Gaza

The war's toll has been devastating on both sides. In Gaza, local health officials report 67,000 people have been killed, including 18,000 children. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, with most residents displaced multiple times and many now living in tents.

For Israelis, October 7 remains an open wound, with many saying the nation won't heal until all remaining hostages return from Gaza. The prolonged conflict has taken a severe psychological toll, with widespread reports of burnout and PTSD among the hundreds of thousands of soldiers and reservists who have served in both Gaza and Lebanon. Suicide rates among military personnel have increased.

The war has also left Israel diplomatically isolated and politically divided. A recent poll found 64% of Israelis believe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should take responsibility for the failures that led to October 7 and resign, though he retains substantial support among many citizens.

Ceasefire talks show cautious progress

The first day of negotiations in Egypt reportedly ended on a positive note, with mediators helping Hamas and Israeli negotiators develop a roadmap for the talks' progression.

Negotiators are focusing on the cessation of hostilities and ceasefire logistics as the first critical step. They're also discussing the names of Palestinian prisoners who would be released in exchange for Israeli hostages.

The proposal calls for releasing approximately 250 security prisoners, including those serving life sentences in Israeli jails. However, Hamas reportedly wants high-profile prisoners that Israel considers most notorious and is reluctant to release.

RELATED STORY | Gaza flotilla activists allege mistreatment while being detained in Israel

Another major obstacle involves the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Hamas is pushing for Israeli troops to withdraw to positions they held in January during the last ceasefire, when they did not control most Palestinian population centers. The current proposal would have Israel remain in positions held until August, maintaining control over most Palestinian population areas.

The most significant stumbling block remains Hamas's disarmament and Gaza's demilitarization. While Hamas's response to the ceasefire proposal was viewed as positive, they made no mention of disarming – a red line for the organization and Israel's other major demand besides the hostages' return.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.