Extreme heat risk: US braces for unusually high temperatures

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is warning that much of the United States could experience a major heat wave late next week.

According to NOAA forecasters, there is a high probability of well-above-average temperatures for much of the United States, with those in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys facing the highest risk. NOAA said there is a moderate risk of extreme heat for an area extending from South Dakota to the Carolinas from July 24-30.

There is a high risk of extreme heat from July 24-25 in the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys.

RELATED STORY | Will OSHA instate the first-ever federal heat standards to protect workers from overheating deaths?

Extended forecasts by the National Weather Service show that cities such as St. Louis and Memphis could hit 100 degrees next week.

"The heat is expected to be persistent and potentially long-lasting," NOAA said. "Daily record-setting temperatures are possible. Light winds, sunny skies, high humidity, and very warm nights will worsen impacts. Widespread areas of Major Heat Risk are forecast this weekend into next week, especially across the Mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio Valleys, and the Mid-South."

NOAA

The summer has already been hot for much of the U.S. Last month ranked as the seventh warmest June in the 131-year record. It also marked the third-warmest June on record for the contiguous U.S.

NOAA said that hundreds of locales broke daily records during a June 22-25 heat wave in the Midwest and Northeast