Judge responds after officer appears at Zoom court hearing with no pants on

Detroit police say they are investigating after one of their officers appeared at a virtual court proceeding Monday not wearing any pants.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Chief judge responds after DPD officer appears at Zoom court hearing with no pants on

In the video, the officer, who identified himself as Matthew Jackson, appeared in the virtual courtroom on Oct. 27 in 36th District Court.

Jackson was wearing his Detroit Police Department uniform shirt, but did not have pants on. It appears he did have underwear on.

You can see the interaction in the video below

Clip from court hearing where judge asks officer if he has pants on

"You got some pants on, officer?" Judge Sean Perkins asked.

Jackon replied, "No, sir," before moving the camera up so it was no longer visible. The hearing went on as planned.

Detroit police said they are investigating the incident and are planning to speak with all of their officers, reminding them of proper etiquette and attire when appearing in court.

"I spoke with Judge Perkins, because I wanted to know, you know, what went through his mind with how he handled the case," 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico told us. "He was stunned, obviously. He was shocked. Officer Jackson is a person he's known."

"He wanted to stress to me that Officer Jackson is a very professional police officer, he's always been very courteous to the citizens, and that's why it was a little bit stunning," McConico added, saying that's why Perkins said he kept court proceedings going.

You can hear more from Chief Judge McConico in the video below

Chief Judge William McConico speaks on officer who appeared via Zoom with no pants on

According to the 36th District Court website, this is the dress code for the court. "Casual business attire is preferred. Prohibited attire includes shorts (cut-offs), skorts, sleeveless shirts (tank tops), hats/caps (except those worn for cultural or religious purposes) and other clothing which is not suitable in a Court or any other professional environment."

Attorney TaTaNisha Reed, who was at the court proceedings on behalf of the defendant, says she couldn't quite believe what she was seeing, or not seeing, for that matter.

"I was trying to figure it out. Like am I seeing what I think I'm seeing? Especially with a police officer. So it was an interesting day to say the least," Reed said.

In the video, you can see Reed try to speak up during the hearing. She says she was trying to call attention to the judge, who may not have been looking at the officer.

"I said, 'Judge, he needs to alter his camera,' and that's when the judge said, 'Oh,'" Reed added.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison also released a statement: “The Detroit Police Department requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings. The involved officer's actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department. Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident.”

This article was written by Ruta Ulcinaite for the Scripps News Group in Detroit.