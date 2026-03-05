NBC says Savannah Guthrie will return to ‘Today’ as mother remains missing

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC’s “Today,” was back at Rockefeller Center on Thursday as the network announced she will eventually return to the program following the apparent kidnapping of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Guthrie has spent most of the past month in Arizona with family during the search for her mother, who is believed to have been abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

Her whereabouts remain unknown. Despite thousands of tips, investigators have yet to identify a suspect.

NBC said Guthrie visited colleagues Thursday to thank them for their support.

“While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now on supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home,” the network said in a statement.

“Today” co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones acknowledged Guthrie’s visit on the program.

“Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock and Studio 1A, and we got to see her,” Bush Hager said. “In her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room — the crew. She said she intends to return to the show even though it is the hardest thing to do. It is also her home, where she feels so loved, and she is beyond loved here. We are happy she was here.”

Bush Hager noted that a date has not been set for Guthrie’s return.

“I am proud of Savannah and rooting for her,” Jones said. “I know the strength it takes to even come here and be amongst all of us. I see it as we are in this storm, but we are not out of it — and there is a light somewhere in the midst of this storm.”