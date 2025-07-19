Car runs into a crowd of people, injuring 30 near Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that 30 people were struck by a car early Saturday morning in East Hollywood. The incident occurred about 2 miles from the area's famed Walk of Fame on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Seven people were reportedly in critical condition, six were in serious condition and 10 others were in fair condition. Seven additional victims refused to be transported to the hospital. The incident was first reported at 1:59 a.m. local time.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said first responders arrived to a "very chaotic scene."

"There were bystanders were helping each other out, a lot of trauma injuries associated with being struck by a vehicle," he said.

The LAFD said 124 fire personnel assisted in the incident response.

"We have reports that the driver did drive on the sidewalk," he said. "There was a taco stand out there serving tacos to people who were in line. There's also a valet podium there where people were valeting their vehicles, so the driver drove through the taco truck or the taco cart. It drove through the valet podium and then through a crowd of people."