UPDATED: 2021 state track and field qualifiers

The high school state track and field meets loom just over a month away. Some of the year's biggest meets are on tap this week as several athletes continue to hit state qualifying standards.

Each classification now uses qualifying standards (which are included in parentheses next to each class in each event below) that give athletes an opportunity during the regular season to secure berths at their respective state meets. Athletes can still qualify for their state meets at their divisional meets, but that’s not a necessity. If athletes hit a qualifying standard at any point during the season, they’re guaranteed a spot at the state meet, regardless of their performance at the divisional meet.

Malikye Simpson continues to post blazing times in the sprints. The Billings Senior product now owns Montana's fastest time in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Great Falls High sophomore Reed Harris is going to be in contention for state titles for several years it seems. The Bison standout owns Montana's best long jump mark.

Laurel's boys now have the fastest sprinter in each of the three sprints. Jakob Webinger owns Class As best time in the 100 and 200, while Jack Waddell has the top time in the 400-meter dash. The Locomotives will likely be in the hunt for a team title at the State A track and field meet later this month.

Huntley Project Noah Bouchard will have all eyes on him for the remainder of the year. His season best of 6 feet, 10 inches in the high jump has already eclipsed the State B record, though state records can only be set at the state meet. He also has Class B's top mark in both the long jump and triple jump, as well as Montana's fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles.

Fort Benton continues to qualify boys for the state meet. Hayden Diekhans had previously qualified in the triple jump, but he now owns Montana's top mark. The Montana Tech basketball commit nearly hit the 45-foot mark, which has him in sight of the State C record.

Billings West's Jaeden Wolff will be flirting with a state record, too. Wolff's time of 12.26 seconds in the 100 is less than one-tenth of a second behind the all-class record set by Billings Senior's Morgan Sulser in 2014 (12.19). Wolff has the chance to shatter that this season.

The Whitefish girls are going to be a handful for Class A teams at the state meet. The Bulldogs have athletes with the top time in Class A in the 100, 200 and 400, and those same athletes are all over the leader boards in Class A. Dillon's Ainsley Shipman looks to be rounding into form, too, as she now owns Class A's top times in both hurdles events.

Speaking of good hurdlers, Huntley Project's Macee Murphy is putting together another nice season. Not only is Murphy in the top two of Class B hurdlers, she also has Class B's top triple jump mark and has also qualified in the long jump. She'll be a huge contributor for the Red Devils in their pursuit of hardware.

Fort Benton's girls are loaded this year, and Aspen Giese is just one of the Longhorn standouts. Giese, though, has the State C long jump record in her sights after popping a jump over 17 feet. Keep an eye on Giese and her Fort Benton teammates, as they've been victorious at multiple meets this season.

The full lists of state-qualified athletes are below. These lists, while unofficial, are updated through the official results posted at www.athletic.net through May 2. Only FAT times are considered. If you notice an error or omission, please email sports@ktvh.com

Boys

100

AA (11.3) – Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 10.68; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 10.98; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 11.01; Evan Major, Belgrade, 11.08; Tanner Huff, Butte, 11.08; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, 11.14; Christian Vetter, Butte, 11.15; Clint Amnbuehl, Billings West, 11.19; Reed Harris, Great Falls, 11.22; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 11.28.

A (11.4) – Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 10.96; Brock Ping, Billings Central, 11.15; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 11.18; Jay Beagle, Libby, 11.21; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 11.28; Tyson Bauder, Hamilton, 11.34; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 11.36.

B (11.5) – Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, 11.27; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 11.32; Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 11.39; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 11.41; Jay Jetmore, Red Lodge, 11.42; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 11.45; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project 11.45; Brinkley Evans, Conrad, 11.46; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 11.48.

C (11.68) – William Ullery, Fort Benton, 11.29; Chase Fitzpatrick, Twin Bridges, 11.40; Stephen Links, Simms, 11.59; Stockton Zimdars, Park City, 11.64; Garrett Zimdars, Park City, 11.65; Blaine Frisbie, Richey-Lambert, 11.68; Loden Idler, Hinsdale, 11.68.

200

AA (22.8) - Malikye Simpson, Billings Senior, 22.07; Evan Major, Belgrade, 22.33; Tanner Huff, Butte, 22.54; Bret Morris, Helena Capital, 22.76.

A (23.3) - Jakob Webinger, Laurel, 22.44; Nolan Lotton, Havre, 22.67; Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 22.68; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 22.84; Jay Beagle, Libby, 22.89; Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 22.99; Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 23.24.

B (23.2) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 22.51; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 22.75; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 22.98; Jay Jetmore, Red Lodge, 23.18.

C (23.53) - William Ullery, Fort Benton, 23.16; Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 23.34; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 23.42.

400

AA (51.2) -

A (51.7) - Jack Waddell, Laurel, 50.46; Jay Beagle, Libby, 50.65; Clay Oven, Billings Central, 51.30.

B (51.8) - Ridger Palma, Missoula Loyola, 50.70; Wyatt Barney, Manhattan, 50.79; Mitchell Burns, Huntley Project, 51.02; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 51.03; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 51.27; Jay Jetmore, Red Lodge, 51.31; Joshua Butts, Eureka, 51.48; Colby Martinez, Columbus, 51.58.

C (51.87) - Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 50.24; Kaimen Evans, Belt, 51.02; Hayden Lockie, Circle, 51.20; Garrett Zimdars, Park City, 51.53.

800

AA (2:01.00) - Colin Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:00.56.

A (2:02.00) - Lane Cole, Hamilton, 1:59.41; Jeremy Brockus, Browning, 2:00.25; Colter Kirkland, Hamilton, 2:00.27.

B (2:02.80) - Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 1:59.86; Alex Nelson, Huntley Project, 2:01.95.

C (2:02:50) - Hayden Lockie, Circle, 2:00.85; Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 2:01.95.

1,600

AA (4:34.00) - William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 4:26.07; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 4:26.48; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 4:26.89; Sam Ells, Kalispell Glacier, 4:26.96; Henry Ballinger, Helena Capital, 4:32.29; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 4:33.83.

A (4:38.00) - Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 4:32.60; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 4:34.55; Lane Cole, Hamilton, 4:35.02.

B (4:43.50) - Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 4:29.89; Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 4:40.70; Jack Jensen, Bigfork, 4:41.09; Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 4:41.24; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 4:43.00.

C (4:40.64) - Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 4:28.82.

3,200

AA (10:00.00) - William Mortenson, Missoula Sentinel, 9:21.23; Ignatius Fitzgerald, Missoula Hellgate, 9:36.49; Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 9:43.60; Chase Green, Missoula Sentinel, 9:45.61; Jackson Triepke, Missoula Hellgate, 9:47.59; Miles Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:54.77; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 9:56.31.

A (10:12.00) - Brant Heiner, Ronan, 10:07.02; Brinson Wyche, Corvallis, 10:07.41; Colter Purcell, Hamilton, 10:08.27.

B (10:32.00) - Justin Morgan, Thompson Falls, 10:05.50; Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius, 10:14.64; Zander Ackerman, Wolf Point, 10:20.32; Kevin Graves, Huntley Project, 10:30.62.

C (10:20.80) - Samuel Smith, Richey-Lambert, 9:53.16; Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian, 10:12.69.

110 hurdles

AA (15.7) - Ryan DeVries, Billings West, 15.03; Joel Demars, Billings West, 15.36; Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 15.58; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 15.64.

A (16.1) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 15.07.

B (16.0) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 14.71; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 15.79; Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, 15.85; Isak Epperly, Bigfork, 15.91.

C (16.41) - Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 15.73.

300 hurdles

AA (41.5) - Drew Klumph, Missoula Sentinel, 40.43; Caleb Bernhardt, Kalispell Glacier, 41.29; Jacob Pierce, Billings West, 41.33.

A (41.8) - Treyton Anderson, Dillon, 39.29; Daxon Graham, Dillon, 40.82.

B (41.7) - Joey Visser, Jefferson, 40.41; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 41.39; Dawson Sweat, Townsend, 41.57.

C (42.01) - Tate Smith, Twin Bridges, 41.06.

400 relay

AA (45.8) – Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (44.8) - Laurel, 43.29; Frenchtown 44.34; Dillon, 44.70.

B (44.65) - Jefferson, 44.23; Huntley Project 44.61.

C (45.45) - Fort Benton, 44.88; Simms, 45.35; Chinook, 45.38.

1,600 relay

AA (3:42.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets

A (3:34.00) - Whitefish, 3:32.52; Hardin, 3:33.24; Dillon, 3:33.28.

B (3:34.00) - Manhattan, 3:32.79.

C (3:37.22) - Fort Benton, 3:33.35.

Long jump

AA (21-00) - Reed Harris, Great Falls, 22-06; Christian Hansen, Butte, 22-04; Jace Klucewich, Missoula Sentinel, 21-08; Taco Dowler, Billings West, 21-06; Christian Vetter, Butte, 21-03 ¼; Ty Ator, Bozeman, 21-01.

A (20-05) - Brock Ping, Billings Central, 22-05; Parker Sinks, Sidney, 21-06; Jack Waddell, Laurel, 21-00; Clay Oven, 20-09; Isiah Marquart, Lewistown, 20-09; Colton Nagle, Glendive, 20-05 ¾; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 20-05 ½; Carter White, Frenchtown, 20-05.

B (20-04) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 22-02 ½; Gordon McMillion, Missoula Loyola, 21-09; Colby Martinez, 21-02; Cormac Benn, 21-01 ½; Michael Swan, Manhattan, 20-09; Joey Visser, Jefferson, 20-07 ½; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 20-06; Gavin Mills, Fairfield, 20-05 ½.

C (20-05) - Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 22-04 ½; Aidan Jenkins, Shields Valley, 20-11 ½; Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 20-09.

Triple jump

AA (42-00) - Jaymn Medlock, Billings West, 42-02 ½.

A (41-08) - Hunter Bear Cloud, Hardin, 43-04; Carter White, Frenchtown, 42-10 ¾; Riley Basta, Glendive, 42-02 ½; Isiah Marquart, Lewistown, 42-01 ½; Gabe Menicke, Whitefish, 41-08.

B (41-03) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 42-10 ½; Braden Morris, Jefferson, 42-01; Jackson Tarum, Great Falls Central, 41-11; Donnie Steen, Baker, 41-03.

C (42-01¼) - Hayden Diekhans, Fort Benton, 44-09 ½; Chase Keating, Reed Point-Rapelje, 42-08 ¼.

High jump

AA (6-02) - Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, 6-03; Zac Crews, Missoula Sentinel, 6-02; Dylan Snyder, Butte, 6-02; Caden Bateman, Missoula Big Sky, 6-02.

A (6-00) - Payton Cates, Ronan, 6-03; Derek Damjanovich, Billings Central, 6-02; Devin Shelton, Frenchtown, 6-00; Brandon Finley, Frenchtown, 6-00.

B (6-00) - Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project, 6-10; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork, 6-09; Rhett Reynolds, Shelby, 6-04; Bauer Seewald, Cut Bank, 6-02; Aidan Thompson, Deer Lodge, 6-02; Cormac Benn, Bigfork, 6-00; Levi Taylor, Bigfork, 6-00; Owen Long, Three Forks, 6-00.

C (6-00) - Andrew Sanford, St. Regis, 6-02; Toby Neideregger, Chinook, 6-02; Jasiah Hambira, Lustre Christian, 6-02; Reese Mortag, Cascade, 6-00; Nick Marais, Fort Benton, 6-00; Jesse Lee, Hinsdale, 6-00; Dallin Nelson, Simms, 6-00; Conner Woodall, Cascade, 6-00.

Pole Vault

AA (13-06) - Elijah Eckles, Bozeman, 14-06; Alex Brisko, Helena Capital, 14-03; Caden Palm, Billings Senior, 14-02; Brennen Blume, Butte, 14-01; Traven Ridley, Billings West, 14-00; Josh Smalley, Missoula Big Sky, 14-00.

A (13-00) - Carter Bartz, Livingston, 14-03; Cole Storlie, Glendive, 13-00.

B (12-03) - Spencer Jacobsen, Red Lodge, 13-00; Stephen Bailey, Glasgow, 13-00; Colter Casazza, Eureka, 12-10; Seth Osborne, Bigfork, 12-06; Wyatt Herd, Bigfork, 12-03.

C (12-00) - Jace Thompson, Fort Benton, 13-00

Shot put

AA (48-00) - Josh Goleman, Helena, 49-03 ½.

A (46-08) - Jake Houlihan, Frenchtown, 50-06 ½; Talon Holmquist, Whitefish, 49-08; Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 49-03; Tel Arthur, Frenchtown, 48-04.

B (46-10) - Wade Rykal, Jefferson, 49-02 ½; Stanley Buchanan, Huntley Project, 49-01 ¼; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 47-00.

C (44-11½) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 50-10; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 47-09; Eric Lorentz, Seeley-Swan, 46-05; Kaden Kerr, White Sulphur Springs, 45-04 ¾.

Discus

AA (148-00) - Dylan Cunningham, Helena Capital, 148-06; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, 148-00.

A (142-00) - Tyler Burrows, Hamilton, 143-07 ½.

B (137-00) - Cash Salsbery, Malta, 154-03; David Pitman, Malta, 150-00; Cody Burk, Thompson Falls, 149-10; Rian Hoiland, Anaconda, 138-10; Kolter Bouma, Fairfield, 137-09.

C (135-10) - Walker McDonald, Seeley-Swan, 163-10; Paul Hardy, Fairview, 154-07; Cade VanVleet, Noxon, 154-00; TJ Hennes, Belt, 147-11; Beau Simonson, 147-10 ½; Dane Byle, Fort Benton, 146-02; Luke Cima, Harrison, 139-09; Hunter Sharbono, Fairview, 137-08; Memphis Black, Belt, 135-10 ½.

Javelin

AA (170-00) - Ryan Woldstad, Missoula Hellgate, 177-02.

A (167-00) - Cole Truman, Dillon, 170-03.

B (163-00) -

C (168-02) - Cameron Brusven, Plentywood, 170-09; Jason Todhunter, Harlowton-Ryegate, 169-11.

Girls

100

AA (13.0) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.26; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 12.40; Isabella Ping, Billings Senior, 12.76; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.90; Mollee Conlan, Butte, 12.96; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 12.96.

A (13.2) - Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.68; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 12.73; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 12.75; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 12.75; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 12.86; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 12.89; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 12.92.

B (13.2) - Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 12.74; Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 12.80; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 13.10; Clare Ronayne, Jefferson, 13.13; Jewel Olson, Wolf Point, 13.19; Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 13.20.

C (13.16) - Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.74; Emilie Collins, West Yellowstone, 12.97; Carlee Fryberger, 13.00; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 13.01; Emmy Martin, Harlowton-Ryegate, 13.07.

200

AA (26.7) - Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 25.85; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 26.35; Ave Roberts, Billings Skyview, 26.37; Odessa Zentz, Helena, 26.50; Sabryn Knight, Missoula Sentinel, 26.56.

A (26.9) - Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 26.06; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 26.27; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 26.33; Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 26.48; Molly Molvig, Billings Central, 26.54; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 26.56; Alyse Aby, Laurel, 26.85.

B (27.1) - Stephanie Anderson, Cut Bank, 26.62.

C (26.85) - Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 26.24; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 26.54; Jadyn VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 26.81.

400

AA (1:01.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 57.98; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 1:00.08; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 1:00.51; Cerise Lee, Missoula Sentinel, 1:00.56.

A (1:01.50) - Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 59.15; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 1:00.23; Carly Cook, LAurel, 1:01.18.

B (1:01.90) - Alyssa Boshart, Big Timber, 1:01.56; Katie Whitehurst, Whitehall, 1:01.85.

C (1:00.12) - Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 59.03; Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 59.34.

800

AA (2:24.00) - Odessa Zentz, Helena, 2:15.22; Carly Ryan, Helena, 2:18.56; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 2:20.26; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 2:22.82; Hailey Nielson, Butte, 2:23.33; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.44; Tori Nolan-Gillespie, Kalispell Flathead, 2:23.88; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.97.

A (2:26.00) - Carly Cook, Laurel, 2:23.82; Grace Timm, Laurel, 2:24.66; Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 2:24.98.

B (2:26.00) -

C (2:25.32) - Lindsey Paulson, 2:19.24; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 2:19.96; MacKenzie Morgan, Noxon, 2:25.15.

1,600

AA (5:23.00) - Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 5:02.63; Kylie Hartnett, Helena, 5:11.00; Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 5:13.00; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 5:15.45; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 5:16.13; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 5:18.21; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 5:20.34; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 5:21.04; Grace Gilbreth, Bozeman, 5:21.86.

A (5:28.00) - Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 5:22.39.

B (5:34.00) - Emma Stolte, Townsend, 5:22.05; Ada Bieler, Choteau, 5:30.06.

C (5:38.58) - Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 5:26.97; Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 5:27.68; MacKenzie Morgan, Noxon, 5:33.10; Gracee Lekvold, Scobey, 5:34.43; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 5:36.90.

3,200

AA (11:50.00) - Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate, 11:08.83; Sage Brooks, Missoula Hellgate, 11:16.34; Hayley Burns, Bozeman, 11:17.67; Ellie Hull, Bozeman, 11:24.25; Kylie HArtnett, Helena, 11:28.27; Hannah Perrin, Kalispell Flathead, 11:30.75; Lilli Rumsey Eash, Kalispell Flathead, 11:31.62; Abby Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 11:37.69; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman, 11:39.61; Lucia McCormick, Bozeman, 11:40.78; Nomi Friedman, Bozeman, 11:42.75; Emerlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Billings Skyview, 11:47.63; Emma Nelson, Missoula Sentinel, 11:48.25.

A (12:13.00) - Lara Erickson, Columbia Falls, 11:47.68; Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton, 12:04.89; Siri Erickson, Columbia Falls, 12:09.98; Madison Harmer, Hardin, 12:10.59.

B (12:26.00) - Natalie Wood, Big Timber, 11:57.14; Emma Stolte, Townsend, 11:58.93; Ada Bieler, Choteau, 12:01.50; Iris McKean, Glasgow, 12:10.50; Emily See, Glasgow, 12:14.52; Hallie Hemenway, Manhattan, 12:15.98; Jazmin Gorder, Poplar, 12:17.22.

C (12:29.24) - Lindsey Paulson, Belt, 11:53.27; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 12:09.86.

100 hurdles

AA (16.3) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 14.58; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 15.27; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 15.51; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 15.59; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 15.69; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 15.74; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 15.93; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 16.01.

A (16.1) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 15.72; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 15.84.

B (16.5) - Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16.36; Olleca Severson, Manhattan, 16.40.

C (16.43) - Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 15.24; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 15.44.

300 hurdles

AA (48.0) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 45.14; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 46.12; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky, 46.14; Kathryn Sheridan, Helena Capital, 46.57; Sidney Gulick, Kalispell Glacier, 47.44; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 47.49; Skye Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 47.82.

A (48.5) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 47.95; Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 48.30; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 48.39; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 48.45.

B (48.3) - Havyn Vandenacre, Towensend, 46.96; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 47.51; Brayli Reimer, Red Lodge, 47.99; Olleca Severson, Manhattan, 48.18.

C (47.76) - Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 47.34; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 47.40.

400 relay

AA (52.80) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (51.80) - Whitefish, 50.60; Billings Central, 50.76; Dillon, 51.36.

B (52.10) - Huntley Project, 51.40; Shepherd, 51.75[; Conrad, 52.04.

C (52.01) - Seeley-Swan, 51.65; Manhattan Christian, 51.74.

1,600 relay

AA (4:25.00) - Provisional qualifying time used at divisional meets.

A (4:14.00) - Laurel, 4:09.42; Whitefish, 4:09.61.

B (4:20.00) - Manhattan, 4:13.79; Big Timber, 4:15.02; Bigfork, 4:19.37; Jefferson, 4:19.62.

C (4:18.93) - Seeley-Swan, 4:12.90.

Long jump

AA (16-06) - Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 18-01; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 17-05 ¾; Perry Paffhausen, Missoula Hellgate, 17-03 ½; Hailey Coey, Billings West, 17-02; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 17-01 ½; Lauryn Frideres, Billings West, 17-01 ¼; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 16-10 ½; Gabbie Hasskamp, Missoula Big Sky, 16-08 ½; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 16-07; Audrey McElmurry, 16-07; Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 16-06 ½; Isabella Oliver, Bozeman, 16-06.

A (16-00) - Rileigh McGree, Butte Central, 17-09; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville, 17-05 ½; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 17-05 ¼; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 17-03; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 17-00; Olivia Gilliam-Smith, Libby, 16-09 ½; Taylor Stewart, Sidney, 16-09 ½; Kellan Wahl, Billings Central, 16-08 ¼; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 16-07 ½; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 16-06; Kennedy Hampton, Havre, 16-02; Rylee Boltz, Libby, 16-00.

B (15-09) - Peyton Janeway, Baker, 17-06; Elease Shaw, Conrad, 16-07; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 16-05; Jasmyn Murphy, Three Forks, 16-04; Taylor Evans, Conrad, 16-04; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 16-03 ½; Hailee Stiles, Jefferson, 16-02 ¼; Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 16-02; Saraya Afrank, Baker, 16-00; Erica Smith, Malta, 15-10 ¼; Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central, 15-10; Allison Kunze, Malta, 15-09.

C (16-05 ½) - Aspen Geise, Fort Benton, 17-02 ¼; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 16-08 ½; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 16-08; Teagan Erickson, Saco, 16-06 ½.

Triple jump

AA (34-00) - Emily McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 37-10; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel, 35-08 ¾; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 35-08 ½; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 35-06 ½; Hailey Coey, 35-05 ½; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 35-04; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 35-01; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 35-00; Tessa Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 34-05; Afton Wride, Kalispell Flathead, 34-02 ½; Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 34-01 ¼; Gabbie Hasskamp, Missoula Big Sky, 34-01; Elizabeth Heuiser, Helena, 34-00; Lauryn Frideres, Billings West, 34-00.

A (33-07) - Ainsley Shipman, Dillon, 35-05; Gracey Willis, Laurel, 35-01 ¼; Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 34-04; Leina Ulutoa, Ronan, 34-01 ¾; Alexis Green, Columbia Falls, 34-01 ½; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 33-10 ½; Zoey Morast, Dillon, 33-07.

B (33-10) - Peyton Janeway, Baker, 35-03 ½; Macee Murphy, Huntley Project, 35-03 ½; Sydney Brander, St. Ignatius, 33-11; Taylor Evans, Conrad, 33-10; Anika Ploeger, Baker, 33-10.

C (33-07) - Carlee Fryberger, Charlo, 34-09; Isabella Pereira, Alberton-Superior, 34-02; Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 34-01 ½; Brooke Reuter, Savage, 33-07 ½.

High jump

AA (5-01) - Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman, 5-06; Anna Trudnowski, Butte, 5-05; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 5-04; Logan Todorovich, Helena, 5-04 Jayden Nash, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel, 5-03; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West, 5-03; Olivia Collins, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-02; Gillian Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate, 5-01; Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 5-01; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier, 5-01; Chloe Davies, Billings West, 5-01; Tessa Smith, Kalispell Flathead, 5-01; Peyton Walker, Kalispell Flathead, 5-01; Macy Mayer, Bozeman, 5-01; Whitney Schlender, Bozeman Gallatin, 5-01.

A (5-00) - Erin Wilde, Whitefish, 5-05; Hailey Ells, Whitefish, 5-02; Camas Crattey, Hamilton, 5-00; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish, 5-00; Codi Nagle, Glendive, 5-00.

B (4-11) - Emily Cooley, Big Timber, 5-02; Justine Lamb, Malta, 5-02; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 5-01; Madeline Severson, Manhattan, 5-01; Mari Anderson, Great Falls Central, 5-00.

C (5-00) - Teagan Erickson, Saco, 5-05; Abbey Granbois, Culbertson, 5-04; Liv Wangerin, Plentywood, 5-02; Megan Granbois, Culbertson, 5-00; Abby Clark, Fort Benton, 5-00; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-00.

Pole vault

AA (10-00) - Emma Zimmerman, Billings West, 12-02; Libby Hansen, Helena Capital, 11-06; Emma Rohrer-Fitzhugh, Helena Capital, 10-06; Summer Unger, Helena, 10-06; Jaymee Sheridan, Helena Capital, 10-00.

A (9-06) - Tiana Carney, Glendive, 11-03 ½; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis, 10-06; Madison Wahl, Glendive, 10-06; Laney Leeds, Laurel, 10-00; Rebekah Powell, Billings Central, 10-00; Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls, 9-06.

B (9-00) - Allie Reichner, Bigfork, 9-00.

C (8-06) - Kaitlyn McColly, Hinsdale, 10-00; Teigan Taylor, Fairview, 9-07; Jaycee Erickson, Saco, 9-06; Alexis DeVries, Manhattan Christian, 8-06; Dakota Auck, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, 8-06.

Shot put

AA (35-03) - Aubrie Christman, Helena, 38-01 ½; Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 36-08; Mara Parks, Missoula Hellgate, 36-05; Sydney Mattfeldt, Helena, 36-04 ¾; Emma Ritter, Kalispell Glacier, 35-05 ¾.

A (35-02) - Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 44-01 ½; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 40-00 ¾; Teigan Harper, Laurel, 37-05 ¾; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 37-02; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 36-08 ¾; Molly Craig, Hamilton, 36-03 ½; Rainna Floyd, Livingston, 35-03 ½.

B (34-11) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 42-02 ½; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 38-11 ¾; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 37-01 ½.

C (35-05) - Kelsee Cummings, Whitewater, 37-08; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 36-09; Ryann Moline, Circle, 36-05; Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 36-04 ¼.

Discus

AA (113-00) - Rebecca Eacker, Kalispell Flathead, 115-06; Jenavieve Lynch, Bozeman, 115-02.

A (110-00) - Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown, 145-05; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 138-01 ½; Kayla Botkin, Frenchtown, 130-04; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 121-00; Ali Merritt, Sidney, 118-07; Madison Lewis, Corvallis, 115-09; Molly Craig, Hamilton, 113-07.

B (109-00) - Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip, 130-03; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 130-03; Skylie Lefdahl, Malta, 120-00; Brooke MCClenning, Huntley Project, 118-02.

C (108-11) - Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 159-03; Jadyn Gackle, Fairview, 122-04 ½; Ryann Moline, Circle, 117-11; Ahmia Lords, Belt, 115-01.

Javelin

AA (115-00) - Anja Jackson, Missoula Sentinel, 124-03; Paige Bartsch, Helena Capital, 123-01; Kenzie Williams, Kalispell Glacier, 120-08; Tennisen Hiller, Great Falls CMR, 117-05; Carlie Gross, Helena Capital, 116-09; Gracey Carter, Belgrade, 116-01; Clara Fox, Bozeman, 115-04.

A (115-00) - Jenna Jordan, Corvallis, 127-06; Keeli Harris, Laurel, 127-02; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton, 119-11; Ella Moodry, Butte Central, 119-03; Bailey Graves, Laurel, 116-09; Jaylen Baxter, Sidney, 115-02.

B (117-06) - Emily Shumaker, Baker, 123-01; Tristen Sedgwick, Huntley Project, 120-00; Hannah Cooper, Huntley Project, 119-09.

C (122-00) -