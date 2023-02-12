State wrestling: Final Class AA team scores, individual results

MTN Sports

State wrestling tournament Friday and Saturday at Billings Metra Class AA Team scores: Billings West 202.5, Kalispell Flathead 211, Great Falls 178, Billings Senior 165, Helena Capital 145.5, Butte 141, Belgrade 132, Great Falls CMR 126, Billings Skyview 83.5, Bozeman 83, Kalispell Glacier 63.5, Missoula Sentinel 34, Helena 29, Missoula Big Sky 28.5, Bozeman Gallatin 12, Missoula Hellgate 3. Individual placing matches AA - 103 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Makael Aguayo of Billings West

2nd Place - Tristan Vladic of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Cody Westlake of Belgrade

4th Place - Paydon De La Garza of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Keegan Hunt of Butte

6th Place - Logan Shores of Billings West 1st Place Match Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 22-2, Fr. over Tristan Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 23-7, Jr. (MD 9-0) 3rd Place Match Cody Westlake (Belgrade) 26-9, Fr. over Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 21-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0) 5th Place Match Keegan Hunt (Butte) 18-8, Fr. over Logan Shores (Billings West) 6-5, Fr. (MD 12-2) AA - 113 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Zach Morse of Billings West

2nd Place - Nolan Brown of Belgrade

3rd Place - Logan Younkin of Great Falls CMR

4th Place - Ryder McEwen of Butte

5th Place - Diesel Thompson of Flathead

6th Place - Cole Schaub of Billings Skyview 1st Place Match Zach Morse (Billings West) 28-1, So. over Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 18-3, Jr. (MD 11-1) 3rd Place Match Logan Younkin (Great Falls CMR) 23-6, Sr. over Ryder McEwen (Butte) 18-7, Fr. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match Diesel Thompson (Flathead) 15-6, So. over Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 24-18, So. (MD 13-2) AA - 120 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Keyan Hernandez of Billings West

2nd Place - Cashton Spolar of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Kade Wallace of Missoula Sentinel

4th Place - Dalton Ecklund of Great Falls CMR

5th Place - Ross Tolliver of Great Falls / MSDB

6th Place - William Barnes of Flathead 1st Place Match Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 23-1, Jr. over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 23-3, So. (TF-1.5 5:07 (20-5)) 3rd Place Match Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 21-8, Fr. over Dalton Ecklund (Great Falls CMR) 15-14, . (Dec 7-5) 5th Place Match Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-7, Fr. over William Barnes (Flathead) 10-8, Jr. (MD 10-0) AA - 126 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade

2nd Place - Landon De La Garza of Great Falls CMR

3rd Place - Devin Grossman of Billings Skyview

4th Place - Elijah Carroll of Bozeman

5th Place - Aiden Downing of Flathead

6th Place - Hunter Rahn of Helena Capital 1st Place Match Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 24-2, Jr. over Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 24-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:41 (15-0)) 3rd Place Match Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 39-6, So. over Elijah Carroll (Bozeman) 13-5, Sr. (MD 10-2) 5th Place Match Aiden Downing (Flathead) 14-6, So. over Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 2:30) AA - 132 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Teegan Vasquez of Glacier (Kalispell)

2nd Place - Kip Pumnea of Butte

3rd Place - Gage Clothier of Great Falls / MSDB

4th Place - Jace Komac of Great Falls / MSDB

5th Place - Gannon Wisher of Flathead

6th Place - Colby Reichenbach of Billings West 1st Place Match Teegan Vasquez (Glacier (Kalispell)) 26-0, Sr. over Kip Pumnea (Butte) 18-5, Sr. (Fall 1:28) 3rd Place Match Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 26-4, So. over Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 16-5, Fr. (MD 12-4) 5th Place Match Gannon Wisher (Flathead) 18-6, So. over Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 15-14, . (MD 9-0) AA - 138 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Carter Schmidt of Belgrade

2nd Place - Jesse Aarness of Billings West

3rd Place - Demetri Saliaris of Billings Senior High School

4th Place - Dane Lake of Flathead

5th Place - Gavin Cotton of Great Falls / MSDB

6th Place - Jack Montoya of Bozeman 1st Place Match Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 26-0, Sr. over Jesse Aarness (Billings West) 23-5, Sr. (Fall 5:15) 3rd Place Match Demetri Saliaris (Billings Senior High School) 20-8, Jr. over Dane Lake (Flathead) 17-6, So. (Fall 1:35) 5th Place Match Gavin Cotton (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-10, Jr. over Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 20-11, Sr. (Dec 1-0) AA - 145 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Avery Allen of Bozeman

2nd Place - Kale Baumann of Great Falls / MSDB

3rd Place - Ian Mehrens of Helena

4th Place - Kyle Ard of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Will Stepan of Butte

6th Place - Logan Stansberry of Flathead 1st Place Match Avery Allen (Bozeman) 22-0, Sr. over Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 30-6, So. (Fall 1:17) 3rd Place Match Ian Mehrens (Helena) 20-5, Sr. over Kyle Ard (Billings Senior High School) 17-10, . (Dec 3-2) 5th Place Match Will Stepan (Butte) 20-10, So. over Logan Stansberry (Flathead) 16-7, Jr. (Fall 3:55) AA - 152 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Chris Acuna of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Kaleb Shine of Glacier (Kalispell)

4th Place - Lakoda Wieczorek of Flathead

5th Place - Cade Troupe of Flathead

6th Place - Logan Linn of Belgrade 1st Place Match Irish Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-1, Sr. over Chris Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 23-6, . (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Kaleb Shine (Glacier (Kalispell)) 22-6, Jr. over Lakoda Wieczorek (Flathead) 9-4, Jr. (Dec 5-2) 5th Place Match Cade Troupe (Flathead) 15-4, Sr. over Logan Linn (Belgrade) 20-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2) AA - 160 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Israel Moreno of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart

2nd Place - Logan Cole of Billings Senior High School

3rd Place - Dylan Block of Great Falls / MSDB

4th Place - Cole Graham of Helena Capital

5th Place - Gabe Lake of Flathead

6th Place - Tynan Krause of Flathead 1st Place Match Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 7-0, Sr. over Logan Cole (Billings Senior High School) 29-3, . (Dec 6-2) 3rd Place Match Dylan Block (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-7, Jr. over Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 17-9, So. (Dec 8-4) 5th Place Match Gabe Lake (Flathead) 15-5, Sr. over Tynan Krause (Flathead) 6-5, Sr. (Fall 0:35) AA - 170 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview

2nd Place - Anders Thompson of Flathead

3rd Place - Conner Kovick of Helena Capital

4th Place - Gunnar Thompson of Flathead

5th Place - Trevor Tucker of Missoula Sentinel

6th Place - Anthony Garcia of Billings West 1st Place Match Paolo Salminen (Billings Skyview) 39-0, Sr. over Anders Thompson (Flathead) 17-1, Jr. (Dec 11-5) 3rd Place Match Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 23-8, Sr. over Gunnar Thompson (Flathead) 15-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1) 5th Place Match Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 22-10, Sr. over Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 10-6, So. (Dec 5-4) AA - 182 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Noah Poe-Hatten of Flathead

2nd Place - AJ Lafurge of Great Falls CMR

3rd Place - Dylan Graham of Helena Capital

4th Place - Chris Garcia of Billings West

5th Place - Cooper Freitag of Billings West

6th Place - Nick Bodge of Great Falls CMR 1st Place Match Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead) 17-0, Sr. over AJ Lafurge (Great Falls CMR) 21-2, Sr. (Dec 9-7) 3rd Place Match Dylan Graham (Helena Capital) 19-8, Sr. over Chris Garcia (Billings West) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 3:59) 5th Place Match Cooper Freitag (Billings West) 10-10, Jr. over Nick Bodge (Great Falls CMR) 16-12, Sr. (Fall 2:26) AA - 205 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Brendan Lockart of Great Falls / MSDB

2nd Place - Sawyer Troupe of Flathead

3rd Place - Ben Rodgers of Belgrade

4th Place - Peyton Harms of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Cohen Grunhuvd of Butte

6th Place - Solomon Stortz of Billings West 1st Place Match Brendan Lockart (Great Falls / MSDB) 31-0, Sr. over Sawyer Troupe (Flathead) 18-3, Jr. (Fall 1:48) 3rd Place Match Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 17-10, So. over Peyton Harms (Billings Senior High School) 9-8, . (Fall 1:52) 5th Place Match Cohen Grunhuvd (Butte) 21-6, Sr. over Solomon Stortz (Billings West) 14-7, So. (For.) AA - 285 Guaranteed Places 1st Place - Mason Christian of Butte

2nd Place - Talon Marsh of Helena Capital

3rd Place - Hudson Wiens of Bozeman

4th Place - Maxx Lee of Billings Senior High School

5th Place - Paul Mousel of Helena Capital

6th Place - Kaden Barett of Billings West 1st Place Match Mason Christian (Butte) 16-2, Sr. over Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 3:45) 3rd Place Match Hudson Wiens (Bozeman) 16-5, Jr. over Maxx Lee (Billings Senior High School) 19-9, . (Fall 2:14) 5th Place Match Paul Mousel (Helena Capital) 8-6, Sr. over Kaden Barett (Billings West) 10-8, So. (Fall 0:54)

