State wrestling: Final Class AA team scores, individual results

State wrestling tournament
Friday and Saturday
at Billings Metra
Class AA
Team scores: Billings West 202.5, Kalispell Flathead 211, Great Falls 178, Billings Senior 165, Helena Capital 145.5, Butte 141, Belgrade 132, Great Falls CMR 126, Billings Skyview 83.5, Bozeman 83, Kalispell Glacier 63.5, Missoula Sentinel 34, Helena 29, Missoula Big Sky 28.5, Bozeman Gallatin 12, Missoula Hellgate 3.
Individual placing matches
AA - 103
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Makael Aguayo of Billings West
- 2nd Place - Tristan Vladic of Billings Senior High School
- 3rd Place - Cody Westlake of Belgrade
- 4th Place - Paydon De La Garza of Great Falls CMR
- 5th Place - Keegan Hunt of Butte
- 6th Place - Logan Shores of Billings West
1st Place Match
- Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 22-2, Fr. over Tristan Vladic (Billings Senior High School) 23-7, Jr. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
- Cody Westlake (Belgrade) 26-9, Fr. over Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 21-8, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Keegan Hunt (Butte) 18-8, Fr. over Logan Shores (Billings West) 6-5, Fr. (MD 12-2)
AA - 113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Zach Morse of Billings West
- 2nd Place - Nolan Brown of Belgrade
- 3rd Place - Logan Younkin of Great Falls CMR
- 4th Place - Ryder McEwen of Butte
- 5th Place - Diesel Thompson of Flathead
- 6th Place - Cole Schaub of Billings Skyview
1st Place Match
- Zach Morse (Billings West) 28-1, So. over Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 18-3, Jr. (MD 11-1)
3rd Place Match
- Logan Younkin (Great Falls CMR) 23-6, Sr. over Ryder McEwen (Butte) 18-7, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Diesel Thompson (Flathead) 15-6, So. over Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 24-18, So. (MD 13-2)
AA - 120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Keyan Hernandez of Billings West
- 2nd Place - Cashton Spolar of Helena Capital
- 3rd Place - Kade Wallace of Missoula Sentinel
- 4th Place - Dalton Ecklund of Great Falls CMR
- 5th Place - Ross Tolliver of Great Falls / MSDB
- 6th Place - William Barnes of Flathead
1st Place Match
- Keyan Hernandez (Billings West) 23-1, Jr. over Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 23-3, So. (TF-1.5 5:07 (20-5))
3rd Place Match
- Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 21-8, Fr. over Dalton Ecklund (Great Falls CMR) 15-14, . (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
- Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-7, Fr. over William Barnes (Flathead) 10-8, Jr. (MD 10-0)
AA - 126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mason Gutenberger of Belgrade
- 2nd Place - Landon De La Garza of Great Falls CMR
- 3rd Place - Devin Grossman of Billings Skyview
- 4th Place - Elijah Carroll of Bozeman
- 5th Place - Aiden Downing of Flathead
- 6th Place - Hunter Rahn of Helena Capital
1st Place Match
- Mason Gutenberger (Belgrade) 24-2, Jr. over Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 24-10, So. (TF-1.5 2:41 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 39-6, So. over Elijah Carroll (Bozeman) 13-5, Sr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
- Aiden Downing (Flathead) 14-6, So. over Hunter Rahn (Helena Capital) 15-7, Sr. (Fall 2:30)
AA - 132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Teegan Vasquez of Glacier (Kalispell)
- 2nd Place - Kip Pumnea of Butte
- 3rd Place - Gage Clothier of Great Falls / MSDB
- 4th Place - Jace Komac of Great Falls / MSDB
- 5th Place - Gannon Wisher of Flathead
- 6th Place - Colby Reichenbach of Billings West
1st Place Match
- Teegan Vasquez (Glacier (Kalispell)) 26-0, Sr. over Kip Pumnea (Butte) 18-5, Sr. (Fall 1:28)
3rd Place Match
- Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 26-4, So. over Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 16-5, Fr. (MD 12-4)
5th Place Match
- Gannon Wisher (Flathead) 18-6, So. over Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 15-14, . (MD 9-0)
AA - 138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Carter Schmidt of Belgrade
- 2nd Place - Jesse Aarness of Billings West
- 3rd Place - Demetri Saliaris of Billings Senior High School
- 4th Place - Dane Lake of Flathead
- 5th Place - Gavin Cotton of Great Falls / MSDB
- 6th Place - Jack Montoya of Bozeman
1st Place Match
- Carter Schmidt (Belgrade) 26-0, Sr. over Jesse Aarness (Billings West) 23-5, Sr. (Fall 5:15)
3rd Place Match
- Demetri Saliaris (Billings Senior High School) 20-8, Jr. over Dane Lake (Flathead) 17-6, So. (Fall 1:35)
5th Place Match
- Gavin Cotton (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-10, Jr. over Jack Montoya (Bozeman) 20-11, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
AA - 145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Avery Allen of Bozeman
- 2nd Place - Kale Baumann of Great Falls / MSDB
- 3rd Place - Ian Mehrens of Helena
- 4th Place - Kyle Ard of Billings Senior High School
- 5th Place - Will Stepan of Butte
- 6th Place - Logan Stansberry of Flathead
1st Place Match
- Avery Allen (Bozeman) 22-0, Sr. over Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 30-6, So. (Fall 1:17)
3rd Place Match
- Ian Mehrens (Helena) 20-5, Sr. over Kyle Ard (Billings Senior High School) 17-10, . (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Will Stepan (Butte) 20-10, So. over Logan Stansberry (Flathead) 16-7, Jr. (Fall 3:55)
AA - 152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Irish Furthmyre of Great Falls / MSDB
- 2nd Place - Chris Acuna of Billings Senior High School
- 3rd Place - Kaleb Shine of Glacier (Kalispell)
- 4th Place - Lakoda Wieczorek of Flathead
- 5th Place - Cade Troupe of Flathead
- 6th Place - Logan Linn of Belgrade
1st Place Match
- Irish Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-1, Sr. over Chris Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 23-6, . (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Kaleb Shine (Glacier (Kalispell)) 22-6, Jr. over Lakoda Wieczorek (Flathead) 9-4, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Cade Troupe (Flathead) 15-4, Sr. over Logan Linn (Belgrade) 20-13, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
AA - 160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Israel Moreno of Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart
- 2nd Place - Logan Cole of Billings Senior High School
- 3rd Place - Dylan Block of Great Falls / MSDB
- 4th Place - Cole Graham of Helena Capital
- 5th Place - Gabe Lake of Flathead
- 6th Place - Tynan Krause of Flathead
1st Place Match
- Israel Moreno (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 7-0, Sr. over Logan Cole (Billings Senior High School) 29-3, . (Dec 6-2)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Block (Great Falls / MSDB) 22-7, Jr. over Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 17-9, So. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
- Gabe Lake (Flathead) 15-5, Sr. over Tynan Krause (Flathead) 6-5, Sr. (Fall 0:35)
AA - 170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Paolo Salminen of Billings Skyview
- 2nd Place - Anders Thompson of Flathead
- 3rd Place - Conner Kovick of Helena Capital
- 4th Place - Gunnar Thompson of Flathead
- 5th Place - Trevor Tucker of Missoula Sentinel
- 6th Place - Anthony Garcia of Billings West
1st Place Match
- Paolo Salminen (Billings Skyview) 39-0, Sr. over Anders Thompson (Flathead) 17-1, Jr. (Dec 11-5)
3rd Place Match
- Conner Kovick (Helena Capital) 23-8, Sr. over Gunnar Thompson (Flathead) 15-4, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Trevor Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 22-10, Sr. over Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 10-6, So. (Dec 5-4)
AA - 182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Noah Poe-Hatten of Flathead
- 2nd Place - AJ Lafurge of Great Falls CMR
- 3rd Place - Dylan Graham of Helena Capital
- 4th Place - Chris Garcia of Billings West
- 5th Place - Cooper Freitag of Billings West
- 6th Place - Nick Bodge of Great Falls CMR
1st Place Match
- Noah Poe-Hatten (Flathead) 17-0, Sr. over AJ Lafurge (Great Falls CMR) 21-2, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Graham (Helena Capital) 19-8, Sr. over Chris Garcia (Billings West) 14-7, Sr. (Fall 3:59)
5th Place Match
- Cooper Freitag (Billings West) 10-10, Jr. over Nick Bodge (Great Falls CMR) 16-12, Sr. (Fall 2:26)
AA - 205
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brendan Lockart of Great Falls / MSDB
- 2nd Place - Sawyer Troupe of Flathead
- 3rd Place - Ben Rodgers of Belgrade
- 4th Place - Peyton Harms of Billings Senior High School
- 5th Place - Cohen Grunhuvd of Butte
- 6th Place - Solomon Stortz of Billings West
1st Place Match
- Brendan Lockart (Great Falls / MSDB) 31-0, Sr. over Sawyer Troupe (Flathead) 18-3, Jr. (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match
- Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 17-10, So. over Peyton Harms (Billings Senior High School) 9-8, . (Fall 1:52)
5th Place Match
- Cohen Grunhuvd (Butte) 21-6, Sr. over Solomon Stortz (Billings West) 14-7, So. (For.)
AA - 285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mason Christian of Butte
- 2nd Place - Talon Marsh of Helena Capital
- 3rd Place - Hudson Wiens of Bozeman
- 4th Place - Maxx Lee of Billings Senior High School
- 5th Place - Paul Mousel of Helena Capital
- 6th Place - Kaden Barett of Billings West
1st Place Match
- Mason Christian (Butte) 16-2, Sr. over Talon Marsh (Helena Capital) 26-2, Sr. (Fall 3:45)
3rd Place Match
- Hudson Wiens (Bozeman) 16-5, Jr. over Maxx Lee (Billings Senior High School) 19-9, . (Fall 2:14)
5th Place Match
- Paul Mousel (Helena Capital) 8-6, Sr. over Kaden Barett (Billings West) 10-8, So. (Fall 0:54)