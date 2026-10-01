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Tripleheader caps flag football regular season for Billings Senior, Skyview, West

Billings Senior flag football
MTN Sports
Billings Senior flag football
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BILLINGS — As Montana's girls flag football teams stare down next week's state championships, Billings Senior closed on a high note Wednesday night by sweeping crosstown rivals Skyview and West to cap the regular season for all three squads in a tripleheader at Sam McDonald Stadium.

The Broncs (6-1 conference) clinch a No. 2 seed in Class AA and an automatic bye into the postseason. Skyview (4-3) earns the No. 3 seed, with West (4-3) entering in at No. 4. Skyview and West will each host playoff games on Saturday.

WATCH highlights from Wednesday's tripleheader:

Triple-header caps flag football regular season for Billings Senior, Skyview, West

Senior opened the night with a 12-0 win over the Bears, who then fell 26-0 to Skyview. The Broncs and Falcons then squared off in Wednesday's late game with Skyview grabbing a 6-0 lead in the second quarter before Senior rallied off 25 straight points, including a touchdown run as time expired.

State tournaments for Class AA, Class A/B and Class C will be played next Wednesday and Thursday at Sam McDonald Stadium in Billings and Lockwood High School.

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