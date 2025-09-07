Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Sept. 6, 2025)

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats played their home openers of the 2025 college football season Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Grizzlies hosted Central Washington while the No. 3 Bobcats squared off with No. 2 South Dakota State on a busy day on the Treasure State gridiron. Montana Western (vs. MSU-Northern), Carroll College (vs. Montana Tech) and Rocky Mountain College (vs. College of Idaho) also had their home openers Saturday.

Watch this week's edition of Sports Extra for highlights from the Cats, Griz, Western and Carroll games, plus updates on some of the top high school cross country and volleyball teams in the state.

WATCH THE SEPT. 6 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: