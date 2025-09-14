Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Sept. 13, 2025)

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats were back at home Saturday to continue their nonconference football slates.

The fifth-ranked Grizzlies hosted No. 16 North Dakota for an FCS showdown, while the fourth-ranked Bobcats sought their first win of the season against visiting San Diego.

Montana Tech looked to move to 3-0 with a home game versus Rocky Mountain College, and there was a big 6-Man game on the high school gridiron. No. 3 Custer-Hysham-Melstone played at No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine.

This week's edition of Sports Extra includes highlights from those football games, plus features on a standout high school golfer and one of the legendary volleyball coaches in the Treasure State. The show closes by catching up with Missoula native and longtime college football coach Jim McElwain.

WATCH THE SEPT. 13 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: