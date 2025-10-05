Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 5, 2025)

Both the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats went on the road for Big Sky Conference football games on Saturday, Oct. 4.

The fifth-ranked Bobcats traveled to No. 13 Northern Arizona for the FCS game of the week, while the No. 4 Grizzlies visited Idaho State. Highlights and analysis from both games are included in this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra.

Also included in the show are highlights from Montana Tech's game versus Dakota State and a 6-Man showdown between No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett.

The episode rounds out by following up on the first high school state championships of the fall — girls flag football and Class AA and A golf — as well as a look at the starting signal-caller for the top-ranked Kalispell Glacier football team.

WATCH THE OCT. 5 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: