Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 25, 2025)

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats both played prime time games this week — the Griz on Friday at Sacramento State and the Cats on Saturday at Cal Poly.

Get analysis on both games in this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra, which also includes highlights from the state cross country meet and Class A state soccer semifinal matches.

The episode features highlights from the Frontier Conference gridiron, as well. Montana Tech hosted Mayville State, while Rocky Mountain visited MSU-Northern.

Sports Extra closes with a recap of the final weekend of the high school football regular season and a look ahead to the state playoffs.

