Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 19, 2024)

The college football season is past its midway point and fall high school sports are reaching their postseason.

Saturday on the college gridiron, third-ranked Montana State played at Portland State, Carroll hosted Eastern Oregon and Montana Tech hosted Simpson (Calif.).

In high school sports action, there was a big 6-Man matchup between Centerville and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, and teams took to the soccer pitch in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state playoffs.

Watch Sports Extra in the video above for highlights and features from around Montana.

