Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Oct. 12, 2025)

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats returned home to continue their Big Sky Conference football schedules Saturday, Oct. 11.

The fourth-ranked Grizzlies hosted Cal Poly for their homecoming game inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, while the No. 5 Bobcats welcomed Idaho State to Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. Highlights and analysis from both games are included in this week's edition of Sports Extra.

The show continues with highlights from the key Frontier Conference football game between No. 8 Montana Western and No. 14 Carroll, followed by highlights of one of the best 6-Man teams in Montana — the Absarokee Huskies, who played Reed Point-Rapelje.

MTN Sports Extra concludes with feature stories on Lauren Lindseth, a Great Falls native excelling on the Montana Stat volleyball team; John Gilbert, a Helena Capital junior who won the Class AA state golf championship earlier this month; and Bob Eames, a golf legend who left a lasting legacy in Billings.

WATCH THE OCT. 12 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: