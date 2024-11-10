Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 9, 2024)

With the football season winding down, Montana's college and high school teams played important games Saturday.

Second-ranked Montana State hosted Sacramento State seeking to go 10-0 for the first time in program history, and No. 7 Montana hosted No. 4 UC Davis in a huge Big Sky After Dark showdown.

In the Frontier Conference, league leaders Carroll College and Montana Western met in Dillon.

And high school teams advanced through the quarterfinal rounds of their respective playoffs.

