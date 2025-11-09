Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 8, 2025)

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats returned home to continue their Big Sky Conference football schedules Saturday.

Highlights from the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies' game versus Eastern Washington and the third-ranked Bobcats' game versus Weber State lead off this week's edition of Sports Extra.

The show continues with playoff football coverage from the high school gridiron, including games in the Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man ranks. A Frontier Conference showdown featuring Carroll and College of Idaho is also included in the episode.

We then go to the soccer pitch, where we hear from Class A boys champion Polson, check in on the Big Sky Conference tournament in Missoula and show you a Rocky Mountain College goal you have to see to believe.

WATCH THE NOV. 8 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: