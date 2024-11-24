Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 23, 2024)

Sports Extra
Posted

Montana's fall sports season wrapped up Saturday with the annual Brawl of the Wild football game and four high school football championships.

No. 2 Montana State hosted No. 9 Montana at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman in the regular-season finale for both teams. The FCS playoffs begin Nov. 30.

In high school football, Helena Capital won the first state championship of the fall with a 34-21 home win over Kalispell Glacier on Friday. On Saturday, four more champions were crowned as Billings Central hosted Laurel for the Class A title, Manhattan visited Malta for the Class B championship, Fairview and Belt met for the second consecutive year in 8-Man and Bridger hosted Box Elder with both teams seeking their first 6-Man crowns.

Watch Sports Extra in the video above for highlights and more from around Montana.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state