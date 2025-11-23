Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 22, 2025)

It was championship weekend on the football fields of the Treasure State.

No. 2 Montana hosted No. 3 Montana State in a winner-take-all Brawl of the Wild. Highlights and reaction lead off this week's edition of Sports Extra.

The show continues with highlights from the high school football championships — Manhattan vs. Three Forks, Scobey vs. Drummond-Philipsburg and Grass Range-Winnett vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness on Saturday and Kalispell Glacier vs. Billings West and Frenchtown vs. Billings Central on Friday.

Finally, Carroll College kicked off play in the NAIA playoffs.

Watch highlights from those games in this week's Sports Extra.

WATCH THE NOV. 22 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: