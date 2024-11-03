Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 2, 2024)

Games just mean more in November.

The Big Sky Conference is in the homestretch of its regular season, Frontier Conference teams are jockeying for postseason positioning, and high school playoffs are in full swing.

Montana and Montana State were both on the road Saturday, with the eighth-ranked Grizzlies playing at Cal Poly and No. 2 Montana State visiting Eastern Washington. And Carroll College had a big Frontier matchup with Southern Oregon in Helena.

On the high school fields, the Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man playoffs got started, while boys and girls soccer champions were crowned in Class AA and Class A.

Watch Sports Extra in the video above for highlights and features from around Montana.

