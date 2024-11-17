Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 16, 2024)

It was a busy weekend for Montana-based sports teams.

The Montana State Bobcats played at UC Davis for the Big Sky Conference football championship, while the Montana Grizzlies played their final home game of the regular season. In Frontier Conference action, Montana Tech hosted Carroll College in a pivotal game.

High school football teams competed in playoff semifinal matchups, and the state volleyball tournaments were in Bozeman, where four champions were crowned Saturday night.

Watch Sports Extra in the video above for highlights from around Montana.

