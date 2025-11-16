Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 15, 2025)

The Montana Grizzlies traveled to Portland State on Saturday for their final road game of the regular season.

Highlights and reaction from the game lead this week's edition of Sports Extra.

The episode also includes highlights of all six of Saturday's semifinal games on the high school football fields, as well as recap of Friday's state volleyball championships.

The Frontier Conference is featured, as well, as the Montana Tech football team looked to cap an undefeated regular season Saturday and the conference crowned a volleyball champion.

WATCH THE NOV. 15 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: