Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Nov. 1, 2025)

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats kicked off the back half of their Big Sky Conference football slates Saturday — the third-ranked Griz played at Weber State and the fourth-ranked Bobcats played at Northern Colorado.

Highlights and postgame reaction from both games lead off this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra.

The episode then goes to the high school fields, starting with highlights from the state soccer championships in Class AA and Class A. Highlights from the first round of the high school football playoffs are also included.

Sports Extra closes with a look ahead to the 2025 National Finals Rodeo, which will take place in December in Las Vegas.

WATCH THE NOV. 1 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: