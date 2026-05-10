Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 9, 2026)

This week's edition of Sports Extra leads off with a pair of teenagers with powerful stories.

First, there's Billings Senior track and field athlete Savannah Feldman, who is overcoming the loss of both of her parents to write her own story. Then there's Manhattan Christian's Cutler Edmundson, who has turned a senior project into a nonprofit organization.

Sports Extra continues with profiles on some of the best track and field athletes in the state, before featuring University of Montana rodeo coach Kory Mytty and young Special Olympics athletes.

Finally, the episode wraps up with this week's Class Act feature on Townsend junior Kyla Meissner.

WATCH THE MAY 9 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: