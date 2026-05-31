Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 30, 2026)

The 2025-26 athletic year is in the books ... almost.

The May 30 edition of Sports Extra features championship highlights from high school track and field, baseball and softball. The show includes a Saturday update on the Class A state softball title game between Hamilton and Laurel, which was postponed and has since been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in Butte.

Following the coverage of the spring sports championships, Sports Extra profiles a Billings Skyview girl overcoming adversity to get an opportunity to play college softball, catches up with a true Class Act and introduces us to another Shriners Children's Hospital patient.

MTN Sports is again partnering with the Shriners to air the Montana East-West Shrine Game live on the Montana Television Network on June 20. Leading into the game, a special edition of Positively Montana on June 14 will shine a spotlight on the work done by Shriners Children's Hospital Spokane.

WATCH THE MAY 30 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: