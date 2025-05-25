Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 24, 2025)

The 2024-25 high school sports season concluded Saturday with the spring championships.

Watch this week’s edition of Sports Extra for highlights and recaps of the state track and field meets, which were held in Kalispell and Missoula.

We also feature the three state softball championship games: Class B/C in Glasgow, Class A in Columbia Falls and Class AA in Great Falls. The high school baseball title game is included, as well.

The show closes out with a feature on a Billings swimmer who has qualified for the Deaflympics.

WATCH THE MAY 24 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: