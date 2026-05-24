Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 23, 2026)

The first spring sports state champions of 2026 were crowned at last week's Class B and C golf tournaments, and the May 23 episode of Sports Extra leads off with recaps from a few of the title-winners.

Next in the show are feature stories on three standout athletes who have made their college athletics decisions — Kalispell Glacier runner Owen Thiel and basketball players Brynn Kammerzell and Cadence Graham — as well as profiles on track and field athletes Riley McGrath of Gallatin and Ava Greenwell of Billings Skyview.

The show closes with a story on Kam Evans, a 3-year-old boy from North Pole, Alaska, who has received life-altering treatment from Shriners Children's Hospital Spokane. Money raised at the annual Montana East-West Shrine Game, which will again air live on the Montana Television Network in June, helps kids like Kam get the care they need.

WATCH THE MAY 23 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: