Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 2, 2026)

As the calendar flips to May, the spring sports season in Montana is reaching its apex.

The college rodeo season concluded its regular season with the University of Montana Spring Rodeo in Missoula on Friday and Saturday. This week's edition of Sports Extra leads off with a feature on Malta native Georgia Orahood, one of the top competitors at the rodeo. MTN Sports will showcase the Big Sky regional final with a one-hour special on May 8. The show will debut at 6 p.m. on The Spot – MTN with additional airings on Saturday, May 9.

Sports Extra continues with a feature on a Kalispell 11-year-old making waves on the international hockey scene, as well as interviews with Hunter Peck and Andrew Devine, a pair of former Carroll College Fighting Saints who are getting NFL shots.

Then we turn our attention to high school sports, where there was a big matchup on the softball diamond in Great Falls and small schools gathered for a track and field meet in Laurel.

Finally, we close the show with features on a Unified basketball team in Bozeman and a Class Act from Great Falls CMR.

WATCH THE MAY 2 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: