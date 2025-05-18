Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 17, 2025)

High school baseball leads off this edition of Sports Extra, as Billings West and Dillon hosted play-in games for the state tournament.

The show continues in the high school ranks with feature stories on standout track and field athlete Alivia Rinehart of Kalispell Flathead and new Great Falls High boys basketball coach Eric Chaon.

Then it's to the Special Olympics arena, as we feature some of the athletes and teams that participated in the State Summer Games in Billings.

Finally, the show closes with a feature on Abby Clark, a Fort Benton native who knows nothing but winning as part of the Montana Tech track and field program.

