Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 16, 2026)

The Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games kicked off Wednesday in Billings. This week's edition of Sports Extra begins with a feature from the Games' opening ceremonies.

The show then turns to high school track and field, profiling the top pole vaulter in the state and another athlete who actually finds the most comfort on Montana rivers in the summer.

Basketball stories follow, as former Gallatin High boys coach Mike Claxton is taking over the men's program at Providence, and Montana State women's coach Tricia Binford detailed the Bobcats' new additions.

Then it's back to the high school sports scene for features on the Dillon baseball team and a trio of distance runners from Plains.

Finally, Sports Extra closes out with a fun feature examining the travel challenges of high school sports teams in Alaska.

WATCH THE MAY 16 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: