This week's edition of Sports Extra leads off with a feature story on the niche sport of lacrosse — and two athletes who are headed to play the sport in college.

WATCH SPORTS EXTRA FOR MAY 10:

Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (May 10, 2025)

Callie Crass and Olivia Shepherd are members of the Spartan Lacrosse Club in Missoula. Crass, a senior at Sentinel High School, will play at Newberry College in South Carolina while Shepherd, a senior at Hellgate High, will compete at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

The episode then hits the high school softball diamond to spotlight Helena High pitcher Faith Howard, who has established herself as one of the state's top players.

Also, with the further expansion of varsity baseball across Montana in 2025, the demand for umpires has increased. This episode includes a profile of Billings' Jason Hardy, who is channeling his love of the sport into umpiring for kids that he says deserve a fair game.

On the track, we feature Jefferson High School's Luke Oxarart, who is wrapping up his track career before heading to Montana State for football, as well the strong season the Fairfield Eagles have put together in advance of the state meet.

The show wraps with profiles of Justus Peterson, Montana Tech's one-man college rodeo show, and on a personal Special Olympics friendship that has sparked a movement in Box Elder.

