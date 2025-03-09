Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (March 8, 2025)

The brackets for the Montana high school state basketball tournaments are nearly set, as eight more divisional champions were crowned Saturday night.

And the Big Sky Conference men's and women's basketball champions will be determined this week with the conference tournament under way in Boise, Idaho.

In this week's episode of MTN Sports Extra, view the next edition in our Play Like a Girl series, watch highlights from the Western A and Southern C title games and get set for Starch Madness, where Montana and Montana State are aiming to cut down the nets this week.

Watch this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra in the video above.

