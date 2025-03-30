Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (March 29, 2025)

The high school basketball season wrapped up two weeks ago with state tournaments across the state.

Missoula Loyola's boys in Class B and the Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale girls in Class C both accomplished three-peats, while the Dillon boys and Billings Central girls repeated in Class A. The Box Elder boys also won a back-to-back title in Class C.

This year's other champions were the Billings Skyview boys and Bozeman Gallatin girls in Class AA, and the Huntley Project girls in Class B.

In this "Top of the Treasure State" edition of MTN Sports Extra, we look back and salute the champions that were crowned for the 2024-25 season, and take a look at some of the top plays from state tournament weekend.

Watch this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra in the video above.

