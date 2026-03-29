Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (March 28, 2026)

The high school sports calendar has transitioned from winter to spring, and that means a new set of outdoor activities.

In this week's edition of Sports Extra, we take a look at the continued growth of high school varsity baseball — including highlights from the first game in Great Falls CMR history and a deeper look at the first-year Gallatin program, which won its opener against Butte High last week.

Baseball signals warmer weather and the new beginnings of spring, but football is still in the air. This week, we catch up with both the Montana and Montana State programs as they continue spring drills.

In particular, we take a look at how the coaching staff has taken shape under first-year Griz coach Bobby Kennedy, and also catch up with Bobby Daly, who has returned to the Bobcats as defensive coordinator after a one-year hiatus.

Montana State's women's basketball program is still in the midst of its postseason, meanwhie. The Bobcats advanced to the Great 8 of the WNIT, where they were scheduled to play on the road against South Dakota on Sunday for a spot in the Fab Four. We preview that matchup in this episode.

Finally, this week's Sports Extra wraps with engaging features on two impressive young athletes — Kalispell Glacier's Asher Stanfield and Billings boxer Taliyah Rodriguez.

WATCH THE MARCH 21 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: