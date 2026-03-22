Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (March 21, 2026)

The dust has settled on another high school basketball season in Montana, and this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra follows up on a few state-championship teams — the Scobey boys and Denton-Stanford-Geyser-Geraldine girls in Class C, as well as the Missoula Sentinel boys in Class AA.

But this episode opens with a profile from MTN Sports' Scott Breen on Columbus High School boys basketball player Ethan Hulsey, who survived separate life-threatening traumas in less than three years.

On that same note, Alec Bofinger introduces us to 3-year-old Gabby Schultz, the daughter of Shepherd assistant boys basketball coach Corey Schultz and Montana State Billings hall of famer Kayleen Goggins who was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a rare and severe congenital heart defect.

This week's episode also takes a look back at Carroll College golfer T.J. Fierling and his recent hole in one — the first ace in Saints program history.

We also visit with Montana State University skier Justine Lamontagne after her historic performance at the NCAA championshps, where she became the Bobcats' first two-time national champion.

WATCH THE MARCH 21 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: