Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (March 14, 2026)

It was championship Saturday across the Treasure State.

Eight high school state basketball champions were crowned, with Billings, Great Falls, Bozeman and Missoula hosting the boys and girls tournaments over the weekend. Class AA teams played in Billings, Class A in Great Falls, Class B in Bozeman and Class C in Missoula. Watch championship highlights from all the games in this week's edition of Sports Extra.

And if you missed any action from any of the state tournaments, highlights from all the first-round games, semifinals and championships can be found here.

The March 14 episode of Sports Extra includes highlights from the Rocky Mountain College men's basketball game against The Master's in the second round of the NAIA tournament, as well.

The show also features fans from Scobey who made the 500-mile trip to Missoula for the state tournaments, a Class Act from Montana Tech and an emotional piece on the Malta M-Ettes girls basketball team.

WATCH THE MARCH 14 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: