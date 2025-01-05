Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Jan. 4, 2025)

FRISCO, Texas — The Treasure State has its on eyes on the Lone Star State this week, as the Montana State Bobcats seek to end their 40-year national championship drought against North Dakota State.

The Bobcats and Bison kick off in the FCS national championship game at 5 p.m. Mountain time on Monday.

Watch a special edition of Sports Extra in the video above for a look at the Bobcats as they prepare for the title game.

This week's show also includes features on a former Montana State basketball player living large in Texas and a Winnett native leaving his mark with the Dallas Cowboys.

We close out the show back in the Treasure State, where the Montana State and Montana women's basketball teams are into Big Sky Conference play.

