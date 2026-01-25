Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Jan. 24, 2026)

It's crunch time of the Montana high school wrestling season as postseason tournaments are just around the corner.

This week's edition of Sports Extra leads off with highlights from the Class AA duals Saturday in Great Falls and includes features on two of the top girls wrestlers in the state.

The Montana and Montana State men's basketball teams were also at home Saturday to continue their Big Sky Conference schedules. Highlights from both games are included in the show.

Sports Extra finishes with profiles on some of the top high school boys basketball players in the Treasure State, as well as one from Wyoming who is set to make his mark at Rocky Mountain College.

WATCH THE JAN. 24 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: