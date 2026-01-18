Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Jan. 17, 2026)

Montana State kept the good vibes rolling on what was a landmark day for the athletic department Saturday in Bozeman.

Leading off this week's edition of Sports Extra is a recap of the Bobcats' men's and women's basketball sweep over archrival Montana at Worthington Arena. That came on the heels of Saturday morning's parade and rally to celebrate MSU's recent FCS national championship victory, the school's first football title in 41 years.

Also on this week's show are highlights from Saturday night's final go at the Montana Circuit Finals rodeo, where champions were crowned in Great Falls.

Wrestling is featured prominently in Sports Extra this week, with highlights from the Cowboy/Cowgirl Invitational in Miles City, one of the premier mat meets of the year, in addition to features from the Kalispell Flathead and Lockwood boys teams.

Finally, we visit the Frontier Conference with a profile on emerging Carroll College women's basketball star Willa Albrecht, and an introduction to new Rocky Mountain College head football coach Randy Bandelow.

WATCH THE JAN. 17 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: