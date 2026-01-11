Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Jan. 10, 2026)

It was an unforgettable night for the Montana State football program last Monday, as the Bobcats defeated Illinois State 35-34 in an overtime thriller to win the FCS national championship.

It was MSU's first title since 1984, and MTN Sports was there to capture it all. This week's edition of Sports Extra leads off with a lookback at the victory with postgame player and fan reaction.

In addition, this episode recaps the other big stories of the week — roster changes for both the Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies, highlights from Cats and Griz basketball games, high school hoops highlights, and engaging features on Big Timber's Brock Johnson, former Rocky Mountain College player Jesse Owens, and ex-Providence basketball player Katelyn Heidman, who recently passed away in a helicopter crash.

WATCH THE JAN. 10 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: