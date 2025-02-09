Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Feb. 8, 2025)

The Feb. 8, 2025, edition of MTN Sports Extra debuted Part 1 of the "Play Like a Girl" series, which will celebrate girls basketball in Montana over the coming weeks.

Also included in the episode are highlights from the Montana State and Montana women's basketball games, as well as a Frontier Conference doubleheader in Great Falls.

Postseason high school wrestling is underway, as well, and a couple great feature stories close out the show.

Watch this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra in the video above for highlights and features from around Montana.