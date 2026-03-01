Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Feb. 28, 2026)

The final Sports Extra of February puts the finishing touches on two of the biggest stories of the month.

The episode begins with a viral story from the all-class state wrestling tournaments in Billings and follows with reaction from Super Bowl LX champion Patrick O'Connell of Kalispell.

Then it's all basketball, as the high school postseason is in full swing in the Treasure State. Included in this week's Sports Extra are highlights from the Eastern A, Southern C, Northern C and Western C divisional championship games.

The show closes with highlights from the District 6B finals in Anaconda.

WATCH THE FEB. 28 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: