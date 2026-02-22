Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Feb. 21, 2026)

Saturday was the biggest day of the year on Montana's wrestling mats.

Individual and team champions were crowned across boys and girls wrestling in all classes at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. This week's edition of Sports Extra features highlights from every championship final.

The show also includes highlights from the boys and girls basketball championship games at the District 12C, District 13C and District 14C tournaments.

WATCH THE FEB. 21 EDITION OF SPORTS EXTRA: