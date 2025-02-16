Sports Extra: Montana sports news and highlights (Feb. 15, 2025)

The winter sports high school state championships arrived in mid-February with wrestlers and swimmers earning championships on Saturday.

The Feb. 15, 2025, edition of MTN Sports Extra features comprehensive coverage of the state wrestling tournaments in Billings and highlights from the state swim meet in Great Falls.

Also included in the episode is Part 2 of the "Play Like a Girl" series, which will celebrate girls basketball in Montana over the coming weeks. Part 2 focuses on the legacy of former Montana Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig.

Watch this week's edition of MTN Sports Extra in the video above.

